New trial date set for final suspect in double-murder of Coronado teens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new trial date has tentatively been set for double-murder suspect Marco Garcia-Bravo following a partial mistrial earlier this week.

A pre-trial status conference has been scheduled for March 10, with jury selection set for April 7. The dates were announced during a court meeting Thursday. During the same meeting, the forewoman for the partly-hung jury also asked the judge to pass along the message that “the jury felt that much of their time was wasted by the prosecution.”

Garcia-Bravo’s first trial lasted four months and was followed by 10 days of jury deliberations, which ended in a stalemate Monday. A lone juror was reportedly the holdout on six of more than a dozen charges, and according to our news partners at The Gazette refused to budge from their position despite urging from the other 11 to change their mind. The judge proceeding over the trial brought each of the jurors, including the alternates, in one by one on Monday to ask if there was any chance the jury could come to reach a unanimous decision if given more time. Nine said no, and now the process will begin all over again with a new jury.

Jury selection is expected to take longer because of the recent publicity around the case. Opening statements are expected to begin April 19.

March’s status conference will center around the remaining charges and revisions to the witness list. It is expected to last all day.

Garcia-Bravo is accused in the execution-style slayings of two students from Coronado High School, 15-year-old Derek Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Cano-Partida. Ten suspects were arrested in the 2017 crime, and nine took plea deals. Garcia-Bravo was the only one to stand trial.

Where the case stands after the first trial:

Count 1: First-degree murder, no verdict.

Count 2: Conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, not guilty

Count 3: Charge of murder in the first degree after deliberation (Derek Greer), no verdict

Count 4: Conspiracy to commit murder (Derek Greer), not guilty

Count 5: Murder in the first degree, robbery (Natalie), not guilty

Count 6: Murder in the first degree, robbery (Derek Greer), not guilty

Count 7: Child abuse (Derek Greer), no verdict.

Count 11: Second-degree kidnapping (Natalie), no verdict

Count 12: Second-degree kidnapping (Derek), no verdict.

Count 13: Aggravated robbery (Derek Greer), not guilty.

Count 19: First-degree felony murder kidnapping (Greer), no verdict

Count 20: Conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping (Natalie), not guilty.

Count 21: Conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping (Derek), not guilty

Count 22: Accessory to crime, guilty

