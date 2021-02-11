Advertisement

More than 200 Fort Carson Soldiers will deploy to California to help run a COVID-19 vaccination center

Sgt. 1st Class Doreen Fajota (left) provides a bandage after administering the Moderna COVID-19...
Sgt. 1st Class Doreen Fajota (left) provides a bandage after administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Sgt. Brittany Koppenhaver (right) at Evans Army Community Hospital at Fort Carson, Colorado, Dec. 22, 2020. Both volunteered to be the first healthcare workers to receive the vaccine. Fajota provided Koppenhaver the vaccine after receiving it herself.(Jeanine Mezei)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 10, 2021
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 200 Fort Carson soldiers are scheduled to deploy to Los Angeles on Thursday to help a state-run, federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination center.

“Getting shots – vaccinations – in people’s arms is the mission,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, ARNORTH and JFLCC commander. “And this team, here on behalf of the governor and state, has the ability to get thousands more people vaccinated every day.”

About 220 Soldiers with the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div., will join Task Force 46 to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) COVID-19 vaccination center.

“I am incredibly proud to, once again, have Soldiers from Fort Carson support the Nation’s pandemic response efforts,” said Maj. Gen. Matt McFarlane, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commander. “It is our honor and privilege to help the American public in this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Our Soldiers are highly trained and will excel during this life-saving mission.”

