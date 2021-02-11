Advertisement

Millsap scores 22, Nuggets rout Cavs to end 3-game skid

Nuggets beat the Cavs by nearly 40 points Wednesday night.
PAUL MILLSAP
PAUL MILLSAP(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:16 PM MST
DENVER (AP) - Paul Millsap scored a season-high 22 points, Michael Porter Jr. added 19 and the Denver Nuggets routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 133-95 to snap a three-game skid. The Nuggets opened a 23-point lead in the first half, saw it increase to 34 in the third and coasted from there as Nikola Jokic and his fellow starters got the fourth quarter off. Jokic finished with 12 points and 12 assists. It was the fifth straight loss for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland.

