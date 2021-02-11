Advertisement

Experts anticipate annual COVID-19 vaccines

Medical experts say the public should prepare to receive the COVID-19 vaccine annually.
Medical experts say the public should prepare to receive the COVID-19 vaccine annually.(KKTV)
By Spencer Wilson and Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:12 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KKTV) - Medical experts are urging the public to prepare to receive an annual COVID-19 vaccine, just like the flu shot.

Johnson & Johnson’s CEO was the latest to join the chorus Wednesday, pointing out that the virus will mutate, as it has already begun to do, and we will still need protection when it does.

Colorado Springs physician Dr. Richard Vu concurred.

“If there are mutations that occur fast enough that we see new variants every year, then yes, it would be appropriate and would be beneficial to come up with vaccines strains that target new mutations every year, just like the flu vaccine, yes.

“... Already within a year, within the last few months, we have seen new variants, and not just one or two, new variants are coming quickly.”

Much lot like Pandora’s box, once a virus is out in the world, it doesn’t just go away.

“We will live with SARS-CoV-2, we will live with new variants of SARS-CoV-2,” Vu said.

Eventually, COVID-19 is likely to become an endemic disease, or in other words, a virus that is always around, just not at pandemic levels. Like the flu is now, versus what the flu was during the pandemic of 1918-19.

Vu says he believes as the virus continues to mutate, we’ll have to stay on top of adjusting our vaccinations to fight back. We’ll also have to continue adjusting our own expectations as we learn more about the virus.

“I think the concept is there will be new information that’s coming. Things will change in order to cope with COVID-19 in our society. We have to be flexible to new things.”

Vu expects it’ll become easier to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the years to come, much as getting the flu vaccine is a simple process now.

“You get a flu shot every year; you might as well get two shots at the same time just once a year. Maybe there’s a combination of influenza vaccine and COVID vaccine that you could just get one shot in the future.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mattress Mack.
‘Mattress Mack’ flew into Colorado Springs just to place a $3.46 million bet on the Buccaneers
A tank crew from 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th...
Loud booms heard in Colorado Springs Tuesday night are from Fort Carson artillery training
Suspects in a Colorado Springs robbery at a 7-Eleven on 2/9/21
2 people caught on camera robbing a 7-Eleven in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning
A person was caught on camera appearing to slap an employee, reportedly over a mask dispute....
WATCH: Colorado store employee reportedly slapped over a mask dispute; police ask for help with identifying the suspect
Suspect and stolen vehicle.
Car reportedly stolen from Colorado Springs during a test drive; suspect on the run from police

Latest News

Giraffes at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo closed Thursday for gas leak repair; all animals safe
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian passes The Framing Gallery, closed due to...
US jobless claims fall slightly to 793,000 with layoffs high
2.11.21
Thursday morning fog
A health care worker in Pueblo receives the vaccine in December 2020.
Pueblo health department aiming to vaccinate 2,000 educators from districts 60 and 70 this weekend