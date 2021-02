DENVER (KKTV) - Happy birthday to a Colorado icon!

Thursday marks the 13th birthday of DIA’s famous -- or infamous -- sculpture, “Mustang.”

Happy birthday to our 9,000 pound bestie, Mustang! We love all 32 feet of you 💙 #happybirthdaymustang pic.twitter.com/LfSALp6EXW — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) February 11, 2021

Popularly known as “Blucifer,” the towering sculpture is located off Pena Boulevard and has been greeting visitors coming to and from DIA since Feb. 11, 2008.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.