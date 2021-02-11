Advertisement

Community comes together to help Palmer Lake restaurant damaged by fire

Crews responded to a fire in Palmer Lake on 2/1/21.
Crews responded to a fire in Palmer Lake on 2/1/21.(KKTV)
By Robbie Reynold
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Palmer Lake community is coming together to help a local restaurant.

105 Social House suffered a fire on Monday, February 1st. It started in the upstairs bridal suite. No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.

The owners, Jacalyn and Justin Kaye, say their chef, his wife, and their six children were living in that bridal suite because of financial difficulties caused by the COVID 19 Pandemic.

The restaurant is now closed until crews can finish repairs. The owners aren’t sure when they’ll be able to reopen.

In the meantime, a close friend started a Go Fund Me Page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/its-what-we-do-for-105-social-house

Jacalyn Kaye says people in the area have contributed and also offered their assistance.

“We have one of the best communities,” Jacalyn Kaye said. “Palmer Lake and everyone in Palmer Lake even outside Palmer Lake came to bring whatever they could.”

