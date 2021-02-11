Child sex assault case at a Colorado day camp continues; authorities ask families to speak with children who may have been in contact with suspect

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking families to speak with their children who may have been in contact with a sex assault suspect at the Pony Patch at Doolittle Ranch in Chaffee County.

Details on the case were shared by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Thursday. Herbert Lucas Scott, 21, is facing new charges that include wrongs to at-risk adults, sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact. The latest victim is a 22-year-old at-risk adult and is known to the suspect outside of the camp.

Scott turned himself into the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and is being held without bond.

As it relates to the Pony Patch at Doolittle Ranch investigation from August of 2020, Scott faces three counts of obscenity, nine counts of sex assault on a child by one in position of trust and one charge of sex assault on a child.

The victims’s ages range from 9 to 18-year-old. All but the recent victim were clients or visitors at the ranch.

“CBI agents continue to ask families to speak with their children who may have been in contact with Scott at the camp or other locations, and to call a designated tip line through Chaffee County CrimeStoppers to report any inappropriate behavior that may have occurred. (719-539-5299),” The CBI wrote in a release.

