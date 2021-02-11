Cheyenne Mountain Zoo closed Thursday for gas leak repair; all animals safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up if you were planning on going to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Thursday!

The zoo announced it will be closed due to a gas line repair that will shut off heat to buildings. Those who have already purchased tickets will be refunded over the next few business days.

Emergency heating procedures are in place to ensure animals and staff are safe during repairs.

2/11/21, 7:15 a.m. - Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is closed to the public today, due to a gas line repair that will shut off... Posted by Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Thursday, February 11, 2021

