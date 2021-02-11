Advertisement

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo closed Thursday for gas leak repair; all animals safe

Giraffes at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Giraffes at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:11 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up if you were planning on going to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Thursday!

The zoo announced it will be closed due to a gas line repair that will shut off heat to buildings. Those who have already purchased tickets will be refunded over the next few business days.

Emergency heating procedures are in place to ensure animals and staff are safe during repairs.

