Car reportedly stolen from Colorado Springs during a test drive; suspect on the run from police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is wanted by Colorado Springs Police as he’s suspected of aggravated motor vehicle theft.

The company that was targeted by the suspected criminal reached out to 11 News for help. According to a representative with AAA Auto Performance, Gino Rael came in for a test drive on Jan. 22, 2021. The business is off E. Platte Avenue just to the west of N. Circle Drive. Another person with Rael used a stolen ID to check out the vehicle. Rael never returned to the store.

Weeks later, police are still searching for Rael.

The vehicle taken was a 2002 Subaru Legacy with plate number BNI-743.

If you have any information on the suspect’s location you’re asked to call 719-444-7000 and reference case number 21-04451.

