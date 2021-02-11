Advertisement

Car reportedly stolen from Colorado Springs during a test drive; suspect on the run from police

Suspect and stolen vehicle.
Suspect and stolen vehicle.(11 News Viewer)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is wanted by Colorado Springs Police as he’s suspected of aggravated motor vehicle theft.

The company that was targeted by the suspected criminal reached out to 11 News for help. According to a representative with AAA Auto Performance, Gino Rael came in for a test drive on Jan. 22, 2021. The business is off E. Platte Avenue just to the west of N. Circle Drive. Another person with Rael used a stolen ID to check out the vehicle. Rael never returned to the store.

Weeks later, police are still searching for Rael.

The vehicle taken was a 2002 Subaru Legacy with plate number BNI-743.

If you have any information on the suspect’s location you’re asked to call 719-444-7000 and reference case number 21-04451.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller.
Teen reported missing out of Jefferson County Monday night was found and is safe
Mattress Mack.
‘Mattress Mack’ flew into Colorado Springs just to place a $3.46 million bet on the Buccaneers
Suspects in a Colorado Springs robbery at a 7-Eleven on 2/9/21
2 people caught on camera robbing a 7-Eleven in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning
The bomb squad responded to an incident in Pueblo on 2/8/21.
Arrest made after a Colorado man was injured by an explosive device found in a suspicious package
A tank crew from 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th...
Loud booms heard in Colorado Springs Tuesday night are from Fort Carson artillery training

Latest News

Much colder for the weekend
Warmer for most Thursday
Crews responded to a fire in Palmer Lake on 2/1/21.
Community comes together to help Palmer Lake restaurant damaged by fire
Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs.
Pic of the Day Feb. 10: Magical morning at Garden of the Gods
Bank robbery suspect 2/10/21.
Pueblo Police ask for help with identifying a bank robbery suspect