Biden ends emergency declaration for border wall construction

President Joe Biden addressed the employment landscape today as the administration aims to mount a multi-pronged recovery effort. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden has notified Congress that he has terminated the national emergency declaration on the southern border in an email Wednesday.

“I have determined that the declaration of a national emergency at our southern border was unwarranted,” the email said. “I have also announced that it shall be the policy of my Administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall, and that I am directing a careful review of all resources appropriated or redirected to that end.”

Former President Donald Trump diverted $2.5 billion in Defense Department funds to construct portions of a wall along the border with Mexico, the Associated Press reported.

