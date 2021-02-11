About $10 billion worth of marijuana has been sold in Colorado since it was legalized
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Every year since marijuana has been sold in Colorado the sales have increased, with about $2.1 billion worth of sales in 2020.
The latest data was shared by the Colorado Department of Revenue on Tuesday. The $2,191,091,679 in sales during 2020 was an all-time high for one year in Colorado. The state reported that tax and fee revenue from marijuana sales since 2014 is about $1.63 billion.
Marijuana Sales by Calendar Year
2020 $2,191,091,679
2019 $1,747,990,628
2018 $1,545,691,080
2017 $1,507,702,219
2016 $1,307,203,473
2015 $995,591,255
2014 $683,523,739
In 2012, Colorado voters approved the legal sale of marijuana to adults 21 and older with a portion of the tax revenue going to education. Click here for more on how the tax revenue is distributed.
