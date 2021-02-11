About $10 billion worth of marijuana has been sold in Colorado since it was legalized

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Every year since marijuana has been sold in Colorado the sales have increased, with about $2.1 billion worth of sales in 2020.

The latest data was shared by the Colorado Department of Revenue on Tuesday. The $2,191,091,679 in sales during 2020 was an all-time high for one year in Colorado. The state reported that tax and fee revenue from marijuana sales since 2014 is about $1.63 billion.

Marijuana Sales by Calendar Year

2020 $2,191,091,679

2019 $1,747,990,628

2018 $1,545,691,080

2017 $1,507,702,219

2016 $1,307,203,473

2015 $995,591,255

2014 $683,523,739

In 2012, Colorado voters approved the legal sale of marijuana to adults 21 and older with a portion of the tax revenue going to education. Click here for more on how the tax revenue is distributed.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.