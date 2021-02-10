WATCH: Colorado store employee reportedly slapped over a mask dispute; police ask for help with identifying the suspect

PAKER, Colo. (KKTV) - A mask dispute turned ugly in Colorado when a store employee said they were slapped by a customer.

The incident happened at about 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 3 in Parker and was caught on camera. You can watch the surveillance video at the top of this article provided by Parker Police. It occurred at the Cottonwood King Soopers. The employee told police the customer refused to wear a mask, despite being asked several times. The customer then appears to slap the store employee.

Police say the suspect then ran from the store.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect you are asked to email btberry@parkeronline.org.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.