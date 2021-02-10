WATCH: 75 cows ‘mooooove’ along Indiana highway after escaping farm

LAPORTE, Ind.. (KKTV) - Talk about a close ‘encownter’!

Bewildered drivers could only watch as a herd of cattle galloped down a northwest Indiana highway over the weekend.

Police and volunteer firefighters found themselves moonlighting as cowboys as they helped the animals’ owners round up the cows.

CBS News reports the cows had escaped from a nearby farm.

