The loud booms people are hearing in Colorado Springs Tuesday night are from Fort Carson artillery training

A tank crew from 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th...
A tank crew from 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, prepare to conduct gunnery table VI, Sept. 14, 2020 at Fort Carson, Colorado. Gunnery Tables are used to train crews to acquire and engage targets properly through various conditions.(U.S Army photo by Pfc. Ruby Torres)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:52 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People who live close to Fort Carson are familiar with the sound, and sometimes even the shaking, associated with artillery training.

Tuesday night, multiple viewers reached out to 11 News from across Colorado Springs when they started hearing loud booms.

The booms are likely tied to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, which is doing large caliber live-fire training from Jan. 22 to Feb 28.

“Increased noise and dust should be expected during these times including throughout the night due to large-caliber training with live munitions,” Fort Carson officials wrote in a release. “Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities. We will continue to listen to our community and work through any noise issues that may arise. We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting our neighboring communities.”

Noise complaints during this time should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.

