The Broncos’ path back to the Super Bowl (maybe)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
It’s been five years since Peyton Manning raised the Lombardi Trophy, discussed his affinity for Budweiser, and brought home Super Bowl 50 home to Denver.
That was a fun feeling, right? Let’s get it back.
I was tasked with figuring out how the Broncos return to their former glory. Re-signing star players? Getting a new quarterback? Beating Patrick Mahomes for the first time ever??
.... The possibilities are endless. And probably most of them are wrong. Click that video, buckle up, and take a look at what I have in mind.
