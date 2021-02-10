Advertisement

The Broncos’ path back to the Super Bowl (maybe)

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s been five years since Peyton Manning raised the Lombardi Trophy, discussed his affinity for Budweiser, and brought home Super Bowl 50 home to Denver.

That was a fun feeling, right? Let’s get it back.

I was tasked with figuring out how the Broncos return to their former glory. Re-signing star players? Getting a new quarterback? Beating Patrick Mahomes for the first time ever??

.... The possibilities are endless. And probably most of them are wrong. Click that video, buckle up, and take a look at what I have in mind.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller.
Teen reported missing out of Jefferson County Monday night was found and is safe
The bomb squad responded to an incident in Pueblo on 2/8/21.
Arrest made after a Colorado man was injured by an explosive device found in a suspicious package
Suspects in a Colorado Springs robbery at a 7-Eleven on 2/9/21
2 people caught on camera robbing a 7-Eleven in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning
On the left: Facial reconstruction image of a man found in Saguache County in 2002. On the...
New facial reconstruction image released in Colorado cold case; authorities ask for help with identifying ‘John Doe’
Kelsie Schelling and Donthe Lucas
Lucas murder trial day 5: Woman who considers Lucas her current boyfriend took the witness stand

Latest News

Mattress Mack.
‘Mattress Mack’ flew into Colorado Springs just to place a $3.46 million bet on the Buccaneers
Broncos path back to Super Bowl Greatness
Richie Cozzolino breaks down the Broncos path back to the Super Bowl
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after...
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning carries the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Super...
Game changers: Manning, Woodson, Megatron headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame