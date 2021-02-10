Advertisement

Georgia prosecutor probes efforts to influence election

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air...
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By KATE BRUMBACK
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:02 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor said in a letter sent Wednesday that she has opened a criminal investigation into “attempts to influence” the outcome of last year’s general election. Former President Donald Trump was not specifically named in the letter, but he has come under intense criticism for a call he made to the state’s top elections official.

In a phone call last month, Trump pressed Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

In a letter to Raffensperger obtained by The Associated Press, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis informs him an investigation has been opened and that all records related to the administration of the election should be preserved, particularly those that may be evidence of attempts to influence the actions of people administering the election.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller.
Teen reported missing out of Jefferson County Monday night was found and is safe
The bomb squad responded to an incident in Pueblo on 2/8/21.
Arrest made after a Colorado man was injured by an explosive device found in a suspicious package
On the left: Facial reconstruction image of a man found in Saguache County in 2002. On the...
New facial reconstruction image released in Colorado cold case; authorities ask for help with identifying ‘John Doe’
Suspects in a Colorado Springs robbery at a 7-Eleven on 2/9/21
2 people caught on camera robbing a 7-Eleven in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning
Kelsie Schelling and Donthe Lucas
Lucas murder trial day 5: Woman who considers Lucas her current boyfriend took the witness stand

Latest News

Donthe Lucas trial delayed 2 weeks after positive COVID-19 test
Fort Carson holding vaccine clinic Thursday for TRICARE beneficiaries 75+
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Senators to hear opening arguments as Trump fumes over impeachment trial
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall