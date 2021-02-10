Advertisement

Pueblo Police ask for help with identifying a bank robbery suspect

Bank robbery suspect 2/10/21.
Bank robbery suspect 2/10/21.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for help with identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The crime happened on Wednesday at about noon in the Pueblo Bank and Trust along Jerry Murphy Road. According to police, the suspect entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money. A photo of the suspect is at the top of this article.

The suspect is only described as a tall, slender man, who was wearing a hat, sunglasses, black mask, black jacket, black gloves, black pants, black sandals and black socks at the time of the crime.

If you recognize the person in the photo you’re asked to call Detective Fillmore at 719-320-6044.

