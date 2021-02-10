Advertisement

New facial reconstruction image released in Colorado cold case; authorities ask for help with identifying ‘John Doe’

On the left: Facial reconstruction image of a man found in Saguache County in 2002. On the right: a black Harley Davidson T-shirt from Fort Washington, Maryland.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are hoping technology can help with a cold case that is nearly 20 years old.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation released a new facial reconstruction image of a man known only as “John Doe.” The remains of this man were found off Colorado State Highway in Saguache County on Oct. 19, 2002. The area is about 180 miles southwest of Denver. The remains were found wrapped in a quilt or blanket.

A coroner’s examination concluded that the cause of death was a homicide. The following information about the victim was released by the coroner:

·Unknown male, unknown age—possibly between 40 and 60.

·225-300 lbs., 6′5″ tall

·No tattoos or obvious scars

The remains were clad in black boxer shorts and a black Harley Davidson T-shirt from Fort Washington, Maryland.

“We are hoping the updated digital reconstruction images will result in new information that will lead to the identification of this individual and to help solve this case,” said CBI Deputy Director Chris Schaefer.

If you have any information on this case you’re asked to call the CBI at 719-647-5999 or the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office at 719-655-2525.

