MISSING: Pueblo Police ask for help with finding 62-year-old man
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:52 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking for help with locating a 62-year-old man on Tuesday.
The department shared a photo of Ronald Cancino just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, he walked away from his home in the 1700 block of E. 4th St. on the east side of the city a week ago.
“Cancino does not have any health issues that would cause him to disappear,” police wrote in a social media post.
Cancino was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweats and black slip-on shoes.
If you have any information on his location you’re asked to contact Pueblo Police at (719) 553-2502.
