Advertisement

MISSING: Pueblo Police ask for help with finding 62-year-old man

Ronald Cancino was last seen in Pueblo on Feb. 2.
Ronald Cancino was last seen in Pueblo on Feb. 2.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:52 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking for help with locating a 62-year-old man on Tuesday.

The department shared a photo of Ronald Cancino just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, he walked away from his home in the 1700 block of E. 4th St. on the east side of the city a week ago.

“Cancino does not have any health issues that would cause him to disappear,” police wrote in a social media post.

Cancino was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweats and black slip-on shoes.

If you have any information on his location you’re asked to contact Pueblo Police at (719) 553-2502.

The Pueblo Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 62-year-old Ronald Cancino who walked away from his...

Posted by Pueblo Police Department on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bomb squad responded to an incident in Pueblo on 2/8/21.
Arrest made after a Colorado man was injured by an explosive device found in a suspicious package
Victims Derek and Natalie.
No verdict for 1st-degree murder charge in Garcia-Bravo trial; new trial expected to be scheduled
Emergency responders at the scene of a deadly crash on Highway 24 near Manitou Springs on Feb....
Troopers: Octogenarian killed after speeding, flipping vehicle
Samantha Miller.
MISSING: 13-year-old Colorado girl last seen in Jefferson County
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 2/5/21.
44-year-old man identified as victim following deadly shooting in Colorado Springs last week

Latest News

Kelsie Schelling and Donthe Lucas
Lucas murder trial day 5: Woman who considers Lucas her current boyfriend took the witness stand
On the left: Facial reconstruction image of a man found in Saguache County in 2002. On the...
New facial reconstruction image released in Colorado cold case; authorities ask for help with identifying ‘John Doe’
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
US officials: Pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash
School desks (AP Images)
National Education Association shares message to teachers about vaccines