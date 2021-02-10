MISSING: Pueblo Police ask for help with finding 62-year-old man

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking for help with locating a 62-year-old man on Tuesday.

The department shared a photo of Ronald Cancino just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, he walked away from his home in the 1700 block of E. 4th St. on the east side of the city a week ago.

“Cancino does not have any health issues that would cause him to disappear,” police wrote in a social media post.

Cancino was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweats and black slip-on shoes.

If you have any information on his location you’re asked to contact Pueblo Police at (719) 553-2502.

