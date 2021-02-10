‘Mattress Mack’ flew into Colorado Springs just to place a $3.46 million bet on the Buccaneers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A guy who goes by the name “Mattress Mack” won big after flying into Colorado Springs recently to place a $3.46 million bet on the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl.

Jim McIngvale made the wager through DraftKings, according to a release sent out by the company. DraftKings is reporting it is one of the largest single wagers in Super Bowl history. McIngvale, who is known as “Mattress Mack” for the furniture chain he runs in Texas, flew into the Centennial State because of a recent law that allows online sports betting.

McIngvale shared his take on why he went with the Tom Brady’s team prior to their win.

“Tampa Bay is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball and led by the greatest football player of all time in Tom Brady, so I’m betting big on the Bucs who have overcome tough matchups throughout this postseason,” McIngvale said according to DraftKings. “The NFL has only seen eight instances of back-to-back champions and none in the past 16 years, so I like my chances going into Super Bowl LV for this trend to continue. DraftKings has been amazing; providing a safe, legal and fantastic customer experience.”

