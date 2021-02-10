Fort Carson holding vaccine clinic Thursday for TRICARE beneficiaries 75+
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Appointments are available now for any TRICARE beneficiary 75 or older who is wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine at Fort Carson this week.
The Mountain Post is holding a one-day vaccine clinic at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center Thursday. Walk-ins will not be allowed, so anyone one wanting a vaccine must call the Colorado Military Health System Access to Care Line at 719-526-2273 to book a slot.
Beneficiaries include spouses, not just retired service members.
Being 75+ and having TRICARE are the only requirements to make an appointment. Being enrolled at Evans Army Community Hospital is not necessary.
