PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The ongoing trial of a Colorado man accused of murdering his pregnant has been put on pause after someone in the courtroom tested positive for COVID-19.

BREAKING: Donthe Lucas trial will be DELAYED for two weeks due to someone in the courtroom testing positive for COVID-19. Trial will proceed Feb 24th. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/i99cPozC2y — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) February 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.