Colorado reports more fraud than legit unemployment claims

DENVER (AP) - The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment has reported an increase in fraudulent unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic as the department tries to assist people who are struggling.

KUSA-TV reported that 9Wants to Know, an investigative department for the station, has found the state has filed more fraudulent claims filed by scammers than legitimate claims filed by residents. The state agency said 1.1 million fraudulent claims and 1,043,760 legit claims have been filed since the pandemic began in March.

The state said it paid out more than $6.5 million to scammers over the last year.