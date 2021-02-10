Advertisement

Colorado reports more fraud than legit unemployment claims

Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.(CDLE.Colorado.Gov)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment has reported an increase in fraudulent unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic as the department tries to assist people who are struggling.

KUSA-TV reported that 9Wants to Know, an investigative department for the station, has found the state has filed more fraudulent claims filed by scammers than legitimate claims filed by residents. The state agency said 1.1 million fraudulent claims and 1,043,760 legit claims have been filed since the pandemic began in March.

The state said it paid out more than $6.5 million to scammers over the last year.

Most Read

The bomb squad responded to an incident in Pueblo on 2/8/21.
Arrest made after a Colorado man was injured by an explosive device found in a suspicious package
Victims Derek and Natalie.
No verdict for 1st-degree murder charge in Garcia-Bravo trial; new trial expected to be scheduled
Samantha Miller.
Teen reported missing out of Jefferson County Monday night was found and is safe
Emergency responders at the scene of a deadly crash on Highway 24 near Manitou Springs on Feb....
Troopers: Octogenarian killed after speeding, flipping vehicle
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 2/5/21.
44-year-old man identified as victim following deadly shooting in Colorado Springs last week

Latest News

Mattress Mack.
‘Mattress Mack’ flew into Colorado Springs just to place a $3.46 million bet on the Buccaneers
Samantha Miller.
Teen reported missing out of Jefferson County Monday night was found and is safe
A tank crew from 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th...
The loud booms people are hearing in Colorado Springs Tuesday night are from Fort Carson artillery training
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day