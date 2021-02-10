Broncos release cornerback A.J. Bouye

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos reportedly released cornerback A.J. Bouye Wednesday after just one tumultuous season with the team.

The Broncos traded a fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Bouye in the 2020 offseason, helping to fill the gap from the departure of Chris Harris Jr to the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, Bouye only played seven games for the Broncos throughout 2020. The 29-year-old injured his shoulder week 1, was in concussion protocol midseason, and was suspended the last four games of 2020 due to violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Bouye will be forced to miss the next two games in the 2021 season as well.

Bouye finished the 2020 season with 21 tackles but no interceptions. The decision is the one of the biggest by new general manager George Paton, who has the tough task of rebuilding the Broncos secondary. Bouye’s release clears up more than $13 million in cap space for the Broncos.

