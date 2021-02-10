Advertisement

2 people caught on camera robbing a 7-Eleven in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning

Suspects in a Colorado Springs robbery at a 7-Eleven on 2/9/21
Suspects in a Colorado Springs robbery at a 7-Eleven on 2/9/21(Surveillance provided to KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:18 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating an early-morning robbery that was caught on camera.

The crime happened just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say two people demanded items from the 7-Eleven at 3031 S. Hancock Avenue on the south side of the city and then fled the area.

In surveillance video provided to 11 News, you can see one of the suspects brandishing what appears to be a knife while interacting with the store clerk.

If you recognize either person in a still image at the top of this article, please call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bomb squad responded to an incident in Pueblo on 2/8/21.
Arrest made after a Colorado man was injured by an explosive device found in a suspicious package
Victims Derek and Natalie.
No verdict for 1st-degree murder charge in Garcia-Bravo trial; new trial expected to be scheduled
Emergency responders at the scene of a deadly crash on Highway 24 near Manitou Springs on Feb....
Troopers: Octogenarian killed after speeding, flipping vehicle
Samantha Miller.
MISSING: 13-year-old Colorado girl last seen in Jefferson County
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 2/5/21.
44-year-old man identified as victim following deadly shooting in Colorado Springs last week

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day
Next snow chance by late weekend
Quiet and seasonal next two days
Kelsie Schelling and Donthe Lucas
Lucas murder trial day 5: Woman who considers Lucas her current boyfriend took the witness stand
Ronald Cancino was last seen in Pueblo on Feb. 2.
MISSING: Pueblo Police ask for help with finding 62-year-old man