2 people caught on camera robbing a 7-Eleven in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating an early-morning robbery that was caught on camera.

The crime happened just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say two people demanded items from the 7-Eleven at 3031 S. Hancock Avenue on the south side of the city and then fled the area.

In surveillance video provided to 11 News, you can see one of the suspects brandishing what appears to be a knife while interacting with the store clerk.

If you recognize either person in a still image at the top of this article, please call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.

