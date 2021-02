DENVER (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update on Colorado’s ongoing response to the pandemic and the continuing vaccine rollout.

He’s accompanied Tuesday by several seniors over 70 who have received the vaccine.

Watch below.

WATCH: Polis gives COVID-19 update WATCH: Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update on the state's COVID-19 response and the ongoing vaccine rollout. More Coloradans have become eligible for the vaccine as of yesterday. Posted by KKTV 11 News on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

