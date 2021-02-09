Advertisement

Walgreens, Uber team up to expand COVID vaccine access

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:10 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) – Walgreens and Uber are teaming up to bring COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities.

Uber says transportation should not be a barrier to health care.

Together the companies will address that concern, as well as vaccine hesitancy.

“By combining Walgreens deep experience in community care with Uber’s transportation technology and logistics expertise, we will take bold action to address vaccine access and hesitancy among those hit hardest by the pandemic,” said Walgreens President John Standley.

Over the coming months, the two companies will roll out several initiatives as vaccines become more readily available:

  • Free rides to Walgreens stores and off-site vaccine clinics
  • Pre-schedule rides when a vaccine appointment is made
  • New educational program with the National Urban League to address vaccine hesitancy

