Advertisement

UK’s Princess Eugenie gives birth to 1st child, a baby boy

Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, are ‘delighted with the news’
Princess Eugenie, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank,...
Princess Eugenie, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, married in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.(Source: The Royal Family/Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.

Eugenie, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their son at London’s Portland Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Eugenie’s parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, The princess’ baby, who weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, is her and Brooksbank’s first child and the queen’s ninth great-grandchild.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” the statement said.

The palace said that Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, were “delighted with the news.”

Eugenie married Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bomb squad responded to an incident in Pueblo on 2/8/21.
Arrest made after a Colorado man was injured by an explosive device found in a suspicious package
Victims Derek and Natalie.
No verdict for 1st-degree murder charge in Garcia-Bravo trial; new trial expected to be scheduled
Emergency responders at the scene of a deadly crash on Highway 24 near Manitou Springs on Feb....
Troopers: Octogenarian killed after speeding, flipping vehicle
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 2/5/21.
44-year-old man identified as victim following deadly shooting in Colorado Springs last week
Deputies at the scene of a quadruple shooting on Loomis Avenue.
Shooting north of Fort Carson ruled triple homicide/suicide

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
LIVE: Trump’s historic 2nd trial opens with jarring video of siege
Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team holds up a chart showing pathways of...
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
Police said one person has been taken into custody following a shooting at a Minnesota clinic.
Police: Multiple people shot at Minnesota clinic; 1 detained
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
Pilot’s poor decisions blamed in Kobe Bryant chopper crash