Security family displaced after garage fire

SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A family is temporarily displaced following a fire in an attached garage overnight.

Firefighters responded to a home on Weeping Willow Drive just before 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, where they found the garage engulfed in flames. The fire had not yet spread to the rest of the house, and thanks to quick work by firefighters, remained contained to the garage. Firefighters from Security, Fountain, Stratmoor, Fort Carson and Hanover fire departments responded to the blaze.

A battalion chief with the Security Fire Department tells 11 News the main body of the fire was extinguished in 20 minutes, but that firefighters remained at the scene for two hours ensuring hot spots were out.

The house was left with smoke and water damage and will need to be repaired before the family can return home, the battalion chief said. He did not have an estimate on how long the family will be displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Weeping Willow Drive is just west of Fontaine Boulevard and Marksheffel Road.

