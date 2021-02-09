Lucas murder trial Day 4: Lucas reportedly told law enforcement Kelsie Schelling had a miscarriage

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - After nearly eight years and multiple delays, the trial for the suspect in the 2013 disappearance of a pregnant Colorado woman is underway.

Donthe Lucas is accused of killing 21-year-old Kelsie Schelling. Kelsie found out Feb. 4, 2013 she was eight weeks pregnant. That was also the day she went missing. To this day, the body of Kelsie has not been recovered.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the media is in a separate room from the courtroom. The media watches the trial only from the witness stand and could not see Lucas, Kelsie’s family, jurors, defense or prosecution teams.

Click here for updates from days 1-3.

Day 4, Feb. 8 A member of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation testified that Lucas texted his mother, Sara, that Kelsie apparently had a miscarriage before she disappeared. Two Denver law enforcement members said Lucas told them the same thing during their initial investigation of Kelsie’s disappearance.

Those law enforcement officials said Lucas told them he and Kelsie went to Parkview Medical Center on Feb. 5, 2013, where she allegedly told Lucas she apparently wasn’t pregnant anymore. But, the prosecution said there were no records of Kelsie being at Parkview at all.

In a recorded message played in the trial between Lucas and a Denver PD detective on Feb. 10, 2013, Lucas told the detective the last time he saw Kelsie was after they apparently went to Parkview. Lucas said in the recorded phone call, he and Kelsie apparently stopped by the southside Walmart after, where she dropped him off. Lucas also said in that call that Kelsie apparently called him and yelled at him briefly on Feb. 9, 2013.

Kelsie’s OBGYN took the stand testifying Kelsie was not considered an at-risk pregnancy for miscarriage during her first OB appointment on Feb. 4, 2013.

The defense came back with the same points they made on day 1 of the trial, saying there’s no body, no crime scene, no weapon or forensic evidence in this case. But, a Denver PD detective on the stand Monday said it was “suspicious” and a “red flag” that Lucas would apparently drive the car and take out money from a missing person’s account… like Lucas is accused of doing.

To read about the first week of the trial, days 1-3, click here.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS:

- Feb. 4, 2013: The last time Kelsie Schelling was seen.

- Feb. 5, 2013: Kelsie’s car was seen at several different locations. Lucas reportedly withdrew money from Kelsie’s bank account, according to investigators.

- Feb. 7, 2013: Someone is seen on surveillance video leaving Kelsie’s car in the parking lot of a hospital.

- Feb. 14, 2013: Police find Kelsie’s car

- Nov. 15, 2017: Lucas was arrested on robbery charges, not related to the Schelling case.

- April 12, 2017 Authorities start digging up the backyard of a home in connection to the Schelling case

- Dec. 1, 2017: Lucas is charged with murder

- Jan. 25, 2021: Trial for Lucas begins with jury selection

- Feb. 3, 2021: Opening statements in the trial for Lucas

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.