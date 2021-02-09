Advertisement

Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76

Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, poses on the roof of Capitol Records on Thursday,...
Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, poses on the roof of Capitol Records on Thursday, June 12, 2014, in Hollywood, Calif.(Source: Casey Curry/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:59 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died at 76 years old.

Wilson died in Las Vegas, publicist Jay Schwartz told KABC-TV. When she died and other details weren’t immediately clear.

Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes. She stayed with the group until it was officially disbanded by Motown in 1977.

The group’s first No. 1, million-selling song, “Where Did Our Love Go,” was released June 17, 1964.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire truck sunk into a sinkhole early in the morning of Feb. 7, 2021. The fire department...
Brand new Springs fire truck falls into sinkhole
Emergency responders at the scene of a deadly crash on Highway 24 near Manitou Springs on Feb....
Troopers: Octogenarian killed after speeding, flipping vehicle
Victims Derek and Natalie.
No verdict for 1st-degree murder charge in Garcia-Bravo trial; new trial expected to be scheduled
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 2/5/21.
44-year-old man identified as victim following a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs on Friday
Fire burning off Morrison Road in the Denver suburb of Lakewood.
Fire that prompted evacuations in Lakewood was human-caused, say firefighters

Latest News

Salvatore “Sam” Anello was sentenced Monday to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to...
Grandfather receives probation in infant’s death on Puerto Rico cruise ship
Samantha Miller.
MISSING: 13-year-old Colorado girl last seen in Jefferson County
The bomb squad responded to an incident in Pueblo on 2/8/21.
Arrest made after a Colorado man was injured by an explosive device found in a suspicious package
Cooling trend begins
Foggy Start Tuesday