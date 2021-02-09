National Education Association shares message to teachers about vaccines

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The president of the National Education Association is sharing some inspiration to teachers as most of them start to get the vaccine.

Becky Pringle, NEA President, continues a message we’ve heard throughout the pandemic, teachers want to get back in the classroom. She says while the newest line of defense could help with that, she knows some teachers are still on edge about the shot.

“We’re working with educators to make sure they have all they need to know about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines,” said Pringle.

As teachers in Colorado begin to get the shot, the NEA hopes with the education they’re giving teachers about the vaccine, teachers can then pass that knowledge onto the community.

“We know that educators are a trusted voice,” said Pringle. “One of the things we’ve been taking on is educating not only our members but using our members to educate the community.”

According to the union, about 18% of teachers in the United States have gotten the vaccine so far. One main focus for them is also making sure minority teachers are clued in about the safety of the vaccine. They hope to have all educators vaccinated no matter where they come from.

The NEA is also focusing on those teachers who may be at higher risk, saying states need to pay extra attention to them, in terms of their place in the distribution line.

“We do talk about the need for schools, for districts, for states, to ensure that those educators who are at high risk either because of complicating health factors or because of their age, that they do get prioritized.”

Pikes Peak area school districts have begun the vaccination process for their educators and frontline staff.

If you are a teacher and have not received information about getting the vaccine, Colorado Governor Jared Polis is urging you to reach out to your district directly for information and use them as your source to get the shot.

