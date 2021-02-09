MISSING: 13-year-old Colorado girl last seen in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado were asking for help with locating an at-risk juvenile Monday night.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of 13-year-old Samantha Miller juster after 9:30 p.m. on Monday. Miller reportedly left her home in the 4300 block of S. Taft St. that same day at about 3:45 p.m.

A photo of Miller is at the top of this article. The sheriff’s office adds she stands at about 5-foot-2, weighs about 100 pounds, has a shaved head and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweats.

if you see Miller you’re asked to call 911.

Check the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page for any updates.

