List of El Paso County COVID-19 vaccine providers as of Feb. 9

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Public Health is trying to make it easier for people who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to get their shots.

On Tuesday, the county health department shared a list of COVID-19 vaccine providers and their contact numbers. You can view the list in an image at the top and bottom of this article. Colorado residents can call 1-877-COVAXCO (1-877-268-2926) 24/7 for vaccine questions and information. People in the Pikes Peak Region can now text “vaccine” (for English) or “vacuna” (for Spanish) to 667873 to receive contact information for their preferred vaccine provider.

Even though the state has moved to Phase 1B.2, El Paso County Public Health says the focus for them remains on vaccinating people 70 and older. Click here for more on the vaccine phases from the state.

“As of February 8, El Paso County has had 49,042 detected cases of COVID-19, and 48,641 individuals who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Fadi Youkhana, epidemiologist for El Paso County Public Health. “In the very near future, we expect the total number of people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine to surpass the total number of COVID-19 detected cases.”

As of Feb. 8, about 40 percent of people who are 70 and older and are living in El Paso County have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to El Paso County Health. Gov. Jared Polis made it a goal to have 70 percent of people 70 and older vaccinated by March.

A list of COVID-19 vaccine providers as of 2/9/21 in El Paso County. (El Paso County Public Health)

