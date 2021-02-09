Kroger is offering up $100 bonuses to employees who get vaccinated against COVID-19

(KKTV) - Kroger announced it will provide a one-time payment of $100 to associates who receive the full manufacturer-recommended doses for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Associates who cannot receive the vaccine due to medical or religious reasons will have the option of completing an educational health and safety course to receive the payment.

Click here for more information from Kroger on receiving the payment if you are an employee.

“We know that the most effective defense against this pandemic comes in the form of the COVID-19 vaccine and the continuation of the rigorous safety precautions we’ve established across our stores, manufacturing facilities and supply chain,” said Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger’s chief medical officer. “We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19, and we’ll do all we can to ensure they have access as soon as it’s available.”

The grocery chain is also spending $50 million to give a $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points to its hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call-center workers as an additional reward for employees who have continued working during the pandemic.

