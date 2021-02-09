Advertisement

CSU professor suspected of having child porn on his computer

Stock photo of police lights.
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - A CSU professor is accused of having child porn on his computer.

Professor Boris Kondratieff was arrested on Jan. 29. The arrest came after a report in October of 2020. A CSU employee believes he saw explicit images of children on a computer that belonged to Kondratieff, according to a statement shared by the university. According to an online bio, Kondratieff taught about half a dozen classes at CSU as an entomology professor. His personal website, listed on the CSU bio, was blocked as of Monday.

The following statement was shared by the university:

“The university notified Colorado State University Police Department as soon as we were aware of the allegations, which are deeply concerning. CSUPD immediately launched a criminal investigation. The university immediately placed Kondratieff on leave and currently prohibits him from interacting with CSU students, engaging in CSU outreach activities, and being on CSU grounds.

Kondratieff was arrested by Fort Collins Police Services on Friday, Jan. 29, as part of CSUPD’s investigation. Because this is an ongoing CSUPD investigation, the university and CSUPD are unable to answer additional questions at this time.

In addition to these criminal charges, the university is following its internal processes and will be taking appropriate employment action. Kondratieff remains on leave and under the restrictions noted above.”

According to online court records, Kondratieff is facing multiple charges tied to the sexual exploitation of a child from the morning of Oct. 8. No other details were immediately shared in the case. Kondratieff’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 22.

