Court documents shed light on several explosions in Trinidad

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - Court documents obtained by 11 News for Jonathan Armijo say he was involved in several reported explosions in Trinidad over the past few days.

According to the court documents, the Trinidad Communications Center got reports around 1:30 Monday morning saying, “Trinidad apartments, a box went off and there are severe injuries.”

When officers responded to the Trinidad Apartments near Rosita and North Avenue, they saw a man with severe injuries in the parking lot. That man was identified by Trinidad Police as Diego Hurtado.

Witnesses reportedly told officers Hurtado found a wooden box in the parking lot with a note on top saying “Sissy mom and dad’s rings! DO NOT LOOSE! See you at the wedding!” Hurtado reportedly carried the box the wooden box through the parking lot and then opened it near the office of the complex, where it exploded.

Hurtado was taken to Mt. San Rafael Hospital and then transported to Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.

According to the affidavit, officers on scene reported seeing Armijo in the area after the explosion happened. They reportedly asked him if he saw anything, and he told officers his girlfriend called him over after the explosion occurred.

Law enforcement began to search the area near the apartments for evidence, and found bags with multiple latex gloves, medical gauze, and some packaging for “mini clear containers,” along with a receipt with Armijo’s name on it.

Officers were also able to connect Armijo to the explosion that happened Feb. 5 in a camper trailer parked at the Trinidad Walmart. According to the court documents, Ron Garcia was the victim involved and sustained serious injuries to his face. Garcia reportedly told officers he left his camper around noon, and when he returned, he saw a small tan box sitting underneath the trailer near the steps. Garcia reportedly picked up the box to see what it was, saw a pink symbol on the top, and took it inside the trailer. Garcia reportedly told officers the box was hard to open, so he got a tool and forced it open. That’s when it exploded.

Officers pulled Armijo over on a traffic violation around 3 p.m. Monday and took him into questioning. That’s when court documents say Armijo admitted to purchasing the components needed to build the explosive devices and built one of them at his father’s home in Trinidad.

Armijo reportedly told officers he was familiar with the first victim, Ron Garcia, because he sold him a guitar but was never paid.

Armijo is currently being held at the Trinidad jail and faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of potential use of explosives or incendiary devices

Court documents also say Armijo has been known and previously arrested for setting booby traps at his home that were rigged to kill or wound animals.

