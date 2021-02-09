Advertisement

Colorado officers fired over photos tied to Elijah McClain not reinstated

Former police officers pose in a photo, reportedly reenacting the neckhold performed on Elijah...
Former police officers pose in a photo, reportedly reenacting the neckhold performed on Elijah McClain.(Aurora PD)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Three suburban Denver police officers fired over photos reenacting a neckhold like the one used on a Black man named Elijah McClain before he died won’t get their jobs back.

The Aurora Civil Service Commission on Tuesday upheld the firings. The photos were taken at a memorial to McClain near where police stopped him in 2019 and put him into a neckhold.

In one of the photos, an officer puts a colleague in a fake neckhold like the one used on McClain. Another photo shows three officers smiling at the memorial to the 23-year-old who was stopped as he walked down the street.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The bomb squad responded to an incident in Pueblo on 2/8/21.
Arrest made after a Colorado man was injured by an explosive device found in a suspicious package
Victims Derek and Natalie.
No verdict for 1st-degree murder charge in Garcia-Bravo trial; new trial expected to be scheduled
Emergency responders at the scene of a deadly crash on Highway 24 near Manitou Springs on Feb....
Troopers: Octogenarian killed after speeding, flipping vehicle
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 2/5/21.
44-year-old man identified as victim following deadly shooting in Colorado Springs last week
Deputies at the scene of a quadruple shooting on Loomis Avenue.
Shooting north of Fort Carson ruled triple homicide/suicide

Latest News

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
US officials: Pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash
School desks (AP Images)
National Education Association shares message to teachers about vaccines
Breaking News Center
WATCH: 11 Breaking News Center coverage Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Senate agrees to hear Trump case, rejecting GOP arguments