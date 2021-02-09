Colorado officers fired over photos tied to Elijah McClain not reinstated

DENVER (AP) - Three suburban Denver police officers fired over photos reenacting a neckhold like the one used on a Black man named Elijah McClain before he died won’t get their jobs back.

The Aurora Civil Service Commission on Tuesday upheld the firings. The photos were taken at a memorial to McClain near where police stopped him in 2019 and put him into a neckhold.

In one of the photos, an officer puts a colleague in a fake neckhold like the one used on McClain. Another photo shows three officers smiling at the memorial to the 23-year-old who was stopped as he walked down the street.

My statement regarding the @AuroraCSC decision to uphold my decision to terminate the employment of former @AuroraPD Officers Jason Rosenblatt, Kyle Dittrick and Ericka Marrero. pic.twitter.com/pDeTnAJX0O — Chief Vanessa Wilson (@APDChiefWilson) February 9, 2021

