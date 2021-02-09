Advertisement

Colorado bear calls are down but euthanization has increased

A bear tries to get into a dumpster and it was caught on surveillance video. Pictures courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Officials say calls about bears roaming in Colorado’s residential areas decreased in the past year, but the number of animals that were euthanized increased.

The Daily Sentinel reports the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department received 4,943 bear reports last year, down from 5,369 in 2019. But wildlife officials had to kill 120 bears last year and relocate 89, up from 92 euthanizations and 44 relocations the previous year.

Human garbage continues to be the chief reason bears are attracted to neighborhoods. Trash was cited in a third of bear reports last year, which was consistent with 2019.

