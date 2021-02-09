Advertisement

After being hit by a car, Springs pup finds a ‘furever’ home

Jim and his human, Dr. Sue Lynch
Jim and his human, Dr. Sue Lynch(Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The story starts with a dog hit by a car.

And ends with an unbreakable bond between dog and veterinarian.

“From the minute I saw him, with a pelvic fracture and so sad, I just couldn’t believe how sweet he was despite all his injuries and pain,” said Dr. Sue Lynch, chief veterinarian at Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

Lynch and her team did what they could for the ailing pup, but the severity of the fracture required outside help. A surgeon with Colorado Canine Orthopedics was able to repair the dog’s pelvis, but Lynch discovered he was still in pain.

“Dr. Sue and her team discovered that due to the extensive nerve damage [the dog] had endured, he would also need to lose his right hind leg to relieve the rest of his suffering,” HSPPR said.

Lynch performed a successful amputation, and now, after weeks of medical treatment, the dog was finally ready to move forward. But not far, as it would turn out -- Lynch had fallen in love with him during their lengthy time together.

“He has an amazing temperament and he just follows me around all day,” Lynch said. “I love him so much. My family loves him too!”

Lynch adopted the dog, now known as Jim, and says he’s thriving on three legs.

“It’s like nothing happened; he runs and jumps and plays with Elvita, my other dog,” Lynch said.

A tail-waggingly good ending for a heroic veterinarian and a brave little pup.

