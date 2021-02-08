Voice of the consumer: Posting pictures of vaccination cards on social media is risky

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19, some people are posting pictures of their vaccination cards on social media. However, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning everyone not to share that information.

“Even though it seems innocent or could seem innocent because it is just your first and last name and your date of birth, scammers put it all together and create a pretty scary situation for some people,” said Adah Rodriguez, the vice president of development and operations for the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado.

Rodriguez said she hasn’t heard of any reports locally of identity theft tied to vaccination cards, and she’s hoping it stays that way.

“Any time you put personal information out on the web, regardless of what it is, it’s an opportunity for scammers to take it and then use it against you,” Rodriguez said.

In addition to your name and birthdate, the cards also have the dates you were vaccinated. The BBB said scammers could use that information to trick you into giving them even more information.

“Maybe they’re impersonating a health care official or the federal government,” Rodriguez said. “They know the dates of when you got your vaccine, so they’re going to appear more legit, and they may entice you to give them that personal information that they’re asking for. Maybe now they’re asking for your Social Security Number to verify that you truly did get the vaccine, or they are asking you to give them your bank account information because they want to give you a stipend for getting the vaccine.”

If you posted a picture of your vaccination card online, the BBB recommends removing it.

“Unfortunately, the information is already out there, so you never know who has already grabbed it, but we do definitely encourage you to take it down because you may save someone else from getting the information,” Rodriguez said.

Another reason to keep your vaccine card confidential is so scammers can’t use it to create fake cards. According to the BBB, criminals in Great Britain were caught selling phony vaccination cards. By posting photos of your card online, it can show scammers what information they need to create and sell counterfeit versions.

This warning doesn’t just apply to vaccine cards. The BBB recommends being cautious of posting any personal information on social media.

“It could be as simple as those questionnaires you get from one of your friends of, ‘Where did you meet your husband? When were you married? What are your pets’ names? What are your children’s names?’ because a lot of people use that information in passwords or account names, and so then now you’ve just given all of this information about you to potential scammers that then, again, continue to build that case on you and can now guess passwords,” Rodriguez said.

You can report scams to the BBB at www.bbb.org/scamtracker.

