Troopers: Octogenarian killed after speeding, flipping vehicle

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An 81-year-old man was killed after missing a curve in the roadway while speeding Sunday afternoon.

The driver was traveling westbound on Highway 24 near Cave of the Winds and was going too fast for the winding roadway, according to troopers, who say he missed a turn in the road and went airborne.

“The vehicle was unable to negotiate a left turn due to its speed and traveled off the right side of the roadway,” State Patrol said in a news release. “The vehicle became airborne and impacted the side of the mountain. The vehicle then overturned multiple times.”

The driver was partially ejected and died at the scene. He has not been identified.

State Patrol is asking anyone who saw the rollover or was passed by the Mercedes-Benz before the crash to call 719-544-2424.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.