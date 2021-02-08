Advertisement

Troopers: Octogenarian killed after speeding, flipping vehicle

Emergency responders at the scene of a deadly crash on Highway 24 near Manitou Springs on Feb....
Emergency responders at the scene of a deadly crash on Highway 24 near Manitou Springs on Feb. 7, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:40 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An 81-year-old man was killed after missing a curve in the roadway while speeding Sunday afternoon.

The driver was traveling westbound on Highway 24 near Cave of the Winds and was going too fast for the winding roadway, according to troopers, who say he missed a turn in the road and went airborne.

“The vehicle was unable to negotiate a left turn due to its speed and traveled off the right side of the roadway,” State Patrol said in a news release. “The vehicle became airborne and impacted the side of the mountain. The vehicle then overturned multiple times.”

The driver was partially ejected and died at the scene. He has not been identified.

State Patrol is asking anyone who saw the rollover or was passed by the Mercedes-Benz before the crash to call 719-544-2424.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire truck sunk into a sinkhole early in the morning of Feb. 7, 2021. The fire department...
Brand new Springs fire truck falls into sinkhole
Fire burning off Morrison Road in the Denver suburb of Lakewood.
Fire that prompted evacuations in Lakewood was human-caused, say firefighters
Police investigate a deadly motorcycle crash in Pueblo. 2/5/21.
Victim identified in deadly motorcycle crash Friday afternoon
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Man shot during carjacking near Fountain and South Academy
Two people killed in head-on crash; One driver is from Colorado

Latest News

An 81-year-old driver was killed after speeding and flipping his car near Cave of the Winds.
WATCH: Deadly Highway 24 crash
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump impeachment trial to open with sense of urgency, speed
COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card
BBB warns people against sharing COVID-19 vaccine card online
2.8.21
Windy & mild after cold start