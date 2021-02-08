Teachers, adults 65+ can now get COVID-19 vaccines in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - If you’re 65 or older or an educator, you can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado.

Monday begins phase 1B.2 in Colorado’s vaccine rollout, and with it, tens of thousands more Coloradans are now eligible to receive the life-saving shot:

- Anyone between 65-69

- Teachers (both full-time and substitutes) for grades Pre-K through 12

- School support staff including bus, food, counselors, administrative and safety

- Child care workers

Frontline health care workers, seniors 70 and older, and others included in earlier phases of the state’s vaccine plan will continue to receive vaccinations. The state aims to have 70 percent of 70 and older vaccinated by the end of the month.

“Our main goal is to use every dose available to us and to save as many lives as possible. By continuing to move forward with our phases, it will ensure that we meet those goals. And even though we are adding people 65 and older, those 70 and older can and will continue to be vaccinated. Schedule an appointment with a provider convenient to you -- with the limited doses we receive per week, it may take a few weeks, but anyone eligible who wants a vaccine will be able to receive one,” Gov. Jared Polis wrote on his Facebook page on why the state is including more Coloradans before completing phases 1A and B.

Below is where the current vaccine timeline stands in Colorado:

With today’s announcement, here is an updated look at the vaccine distribution phase timeline in Colorado. You can also... Posted by Governor Jared Polis on Friday, January 29, 2021

The state has set up multiple resources to help Coloradans get the answers they need on the vaccine program, including how and where to get an appointment. Click here and here to view that information online, or call 1-877-COVAXCO (1-877-268-2926).

