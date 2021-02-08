Advertisement

Off-duty Pa. officer charged with DUI after car slams into home, critically injuring woman

By KYW Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) – A Philadelphia Police officer has been charged after authorities said he crashed his car into a home on Saturday night, leaving one woman critically injured.

Neighbors who rushed to help said it sounded like somebody had detonated an M-80.

They said it was chaos as they tried to free the woman, who was pinned beneath the car and her living room furniture.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

Police said the driver was 14th District Officer Gregory Campbell.

Sources said the off-duty policeman had just left a Fraternal Order of Police lodge when he lost control of his sedan, went airborne and crashed through the living room.

Neighbors said another man stopped to help and ordered the officer to stay put.

Campbell has since been charged with DUI and aggravated assault.

A man inside at the time of the crash was also hurt, but he’s expected to be OK.

One of the couple’s two pets was killed in the crash.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released a statement, saying in part: “The fact that the offender, in this case, is a Philadelphia Police officer is appalling. Police officers must be held to a higher standard, even while off-duty.”

The Fraternal Order of Police also issued a statement: “This is an unfortunate incident, and we continue to monitor the investigation.”

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire truck sunk into a sinkhole early in the morning of Feb. 7, 2021. The fire department...
Brand new Springs fire truck falls into sinkhole
Fire burning off Morrison Road in the Denver suburb of Lakewood.
Fire that prompted evacuations in Lakewood was human-caused, say firefighters
Police investigate a deadly motorcycle crash in Pueblo. 2/5/21.
Victim identified in deadly motorcycle crash Friday afternoon
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Man shot during carjacking near Fountain and South Academy
Two people killed in head-on crash; One driver is from Colorado

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump impeachment to open with debate on constitutionality
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the...
Tesla buys $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Around the globe, virus cancels spring travel for millions
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: White House COVID-19 task force press briefing
2.8.21
Windy & mild after cold start