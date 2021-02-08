Advertisement

No verdict for 1st-degree murder in Garcia-Bravo trial, new trial to be scheduled

Victims Derek and Natalie.
Victims Derek and Natalie.(KKTV)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After a murder trial that lasted for months, the jury couldn’t decide on a verdict when it comes to first-degree murder for the final suspect in the 2017 double-slaying of two Coronado High students. The sentence for first-degree murder is up to life in prison.

A new trial is expected to be scheduled for Marco Garcia-Bravo. Garcia-Bravo was the lone suspect to stand trial after a total of ten people were linked to the March 2017 killings of 15-year-old Derek Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Cano-Partida. According to court documents, the teens were forced to kneel execution-style before they were killed. Nine people have accepted plea deals.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 a.m. to figure out the details on a new murder trial for Garcia-Bravo.

After 10 days of deliberating, the jury came up with the following decisions for the charges against Garcia-Bravo on Monday:

Count 1: murder first degree, no verdict.

Count 2: conspiracy to commit murder in first degree, not guilty

Count 3: charge of murder in the first degree after deliberation Derek Greer, no verdict

Count 4: conspiracy to commit murder Derek Greer ,not guilty

Count 5: murder in first degree, robbery (Natalie), not guilty

Count 6: murder in the first degree, robbery, *Derek Greer), not guilty

Count 7: child abuse *Derek Greer), no verdict.

Count 13: aggrieved robbery (Derek Greer), not guilty.

Count 11: second-degree kidnapping, (Natalie), no verdict

Count 12: second-degree kidnapping (Derek), no verdict.

COUNT 19 first degree, felony murder kidnapping, (Greer), no verdict

COUNT 20: conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, not guilty.

COUNT 21: conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping (Derek), not guilty

COUNT 22: accessory to crime, guilty

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained in 2017, Natalie and her friend Derek were abducted at gunpoint from a party by Garcia-Bravo, Diego Chacon and Gustavo Marquez -- the latter who would ultimately provide the details to police that led to nearly a dozen arrests.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire truck sunk into a sinkhole early in the morning of Feb. 7, 2021. The fire department...
Brand new Springs fire truck falls into sinkhole
Fire burning off Morrison Road in the Denver suburb of Lakewood.
Fire that prompted evacuations in Lakewood was human-caused, say firefighters
Emergency responders at the scene of a deadly crash on Highway 24 near Manitou Springs on Feb....
Troopers: Octogenarian killed after speeding, flipping vehicle
Police investigate a deadly motorcycle crash in Pueblo. 2/5/21.
Victim identified in deadly motorcycle crash Friday afternoon
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Man shot during carjacking near Fountain and South Academy

Latest News

Marco Garcia-Bravo
Jury convicts Marco Garcia-Bravo of one count; retrial on murder charges set
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 2/5/21.
44-year-old man identified as victim following a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs on Friday
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump lawyers blast impeachment trial as ‘political theater’
Deputies at the scene of a quadruple shooting on Loomis Avenue.
Shooting north of Fort Carson ruled triple homicide/suicide