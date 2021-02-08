No verdict for 1st-degree murder in Garcia-Bravo trial, new trial to be scheduled

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After a murder trial that lasted for months, the jury couldn’t decide on a verdict when it comes to first-degree murder for the final suspect in the 2017 double-slaying of two Coronado High students. The sentence for first-degree murder is up to life in prison.

A new trial is expected to be scheduled for Marco Garcia-Bravo. Garcia-Bravo was the lone suspect to stand trial after a total of ten people were linked to the March 2017 killings of 15-year-old Derek Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Cano-Partida. According to court documents, the teens were forced to kneel execution-style before they were killed. Nine people have accepted plea deals.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 a.m. to figure out the details on a new murder trial for Garcia-Bravo.

After 10 days of deliberating, the jury came up with the following decisions for the charges against Garcia-Bravo on Monday:

Count 1: murder first degree, no verdict.

Count 2: conspiracy to commit murder in first degree, not guilty

Count 3: charge of murder in the first degree after deliberation Derek Greer, no verdict

Count 4: conspiracy to commit murder Derek Greer ,not guilty

Count 5: murder in first degree, robbery (Natalie), not guilty

Count 6: murder in the first degree, robbery, *Derek Greer), not guilty

Count 7: child abuse *Derek Greer), no verdict.

Count 13: aggrieved robbery (Derek Greer), not guilty.

Count 11: second-degree kidnapping, (Natalie), no verdict

Count 12: second-degree kidnapping (Derek), no verdict.

COUNT 19 first degree, felony murder kidnapping, (Greer), no verdict

COUNT 20: conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, not guilty.

COUNT 21: conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping (Derek), not guilty

COUNT 22: accessory to crime, guilty

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained in 2017, Natalie and her friend Derek were abducted at gunpoint from a party by Garcia-Bravo, Diego Chacon and Gustavo Marquez -- the latter who would ultimately provide the details to police that led to nearly a dozen arrests.

