Trinidad man injured by explosive device found inside suspicious package

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - A package exploded in a parking lot early Monday morning, seriously injuring the man who found it.

According to Trinidad police, the victim and a friend were at their apartment complex in the 300 block of East North Avenue around 1 a.m. when they saw a package lying in an empty parking space.

“[The victim] picked up the package and walked with it. [The victim] then opened the package and there was an explosion,” police wrote in a news release.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and has since been transferred to another Colorado hospital via Flight for Life. He has been identified as Diego Hurtado. The man with Hurtado was not hurt.

The incident is now being investigated by the Trinidad Police Department, Pueblo Police Department bomb squad, and the ATF. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call TPD at 719-846-4441, ATF at 1-888-ATF-BOMB or email ATFTips@atf.gov.

A separate but similar incident at the Trinidad Walmart on Feb. 5 is also under investigation. A package was discovered in the store parking lot; police would not elaborate further.

