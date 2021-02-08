Jury signals apparent deadlock at trial in 2017 murders of 2 Colorado Springs teens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (The Gazette) - A juror’s claim of feeling “held hostage” by fellow panelists upended deliberations Monday in the 2017 gang slayings of two Colorado Springs teenagers.

In a note sent to 4th Judicial District Judge David A. Shakes, the juror spoke of feeling pressured by other panelists to change their vote, according to discussions in court. A separate note from a different juror — the foreperson — spoke of “extreme frustration” among panelists and said the jury had deadlocked on seven of the 19 counts against the defendant.

The jury’s struggles raised the prospect of a partial mistrial as deliberations stretched into the 10th day in the case against Marco Garcia-Bravo, who faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.

The judge made no immediate rulings about the trial’s fate during a brief hearing to discuss the developments. Parties in the case were told to reconvene at 1 p.m., so that the jury could be questioned about the source of their tensions, and asked whether further deliberations would be likely to resolve them.

Defense attorney Carrie Thompson argued that any orders by the judge instructing the jury to continue deliberating would be “coercive,” setting up a potential motion for a partial mistrial.

The trial, which began in mid-September, has outlasted any jury trial in recent memory in El Paso County, and a mistrial would mean starting from scratch with a fresh jury at a later date. The case has survived several coronavirus-related health concerns that added weeks of delays.

Garcia-Bravo, 24, is accused in the execution-style shootings of 16-year-old Natalie Cano-Partida and 15-year-old Derek Greer, both students at Coronado High School. The two were abducted from a party in Colorado Springs, driven to a remote area south of Fountain, and shot in the head on the shoulder of Old Pueblo Road. The defendant is the last of 10 people to be prosecuted in what authorities have called a street gang conspiracy, driven by suspicions that Cano-Partida had cooperated with their rivals.

The jury heard evidence that the defendant served as the driver and one of two triggermen — what defense attorneys called false allegations by co-defendants trying to minimize their own roles.

If a juror is unable to complete their service, a judge has the authority to appoint an alternate to serve in their place. However, that would require the jury to start from scratch in their deliberations, a prospect that would likely be contested by the defense, said longtime Colorado Springs attorney Phil Dubois, who isn’t affiliated with the case.

The trial began with 12 panelists and four alternates. Two alternates were dismissed over health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The court received the first note signaling trouble at 8:30 a.m. In it, an unnamed juror said they were “feeling held hostage until that juror changes their vote,” Thompson said in recapping the contents.

“They were told their vote was an embarrassment and caused a storming out of the room by another juror,” Thompson said.

The foreperson sent a separate note at roughly 10:30 a.m. saying the panel was deadlocked on seven counts.

The judge said the foreperson’s language was “ambiguous” and that next steps will be determined once the court learns more about the impasse.

The day’s discussion was held virtually via an online courtroom, but attorneys and the defendant will assemble in person at 1 p.m.

