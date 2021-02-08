Advertisement

Firefighters working to contain wildfire near Cherry Creek State Park

Aerial view of Cherry Creek State Park brush fire on 02/07/2021
Aerial view of Cherry Creek State Park brush fire on 02/07/2021(KCNC)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 6:23 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A second large brush fire started late Sunday afternoon in windy and dry conditions at Cherry Creek State Park. The fire approached multiple homes on its eastern most fire line. South Metro firefighters were able to get that line of the fire under control and no damage to homes has been reported.

This is a second fire that Metro firefighters are fighting amid gusty winds and dry conditions. A 100-acre grass fire burning near Bear Creek Lake Park and Fox Hollow Golf Course near Morrison prompted evacuations earlier Sunday afternoon, but was largely under control by the early evening hours.

No structures are threatened by either blaze at this time, as firefighters remain on scene to get the fires under control

