Advertisement

State and friends honor fallen FBI agent, Pueblo native

Friends honor falled FBI agent.
Friends honor falled FBI agent.(Joanne Riccillo-Griego)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:52 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The state of Colorado is taking time to honor a fallen FBI agent after her tragic death this week.

Pueblo native Laura Schwartzenberger was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday in Florida serving a warrant in a child pornography case.

This week we are hearing the memories her loved ones hold close and how her community is honoring her.

Caring, determined and a warrior: the 43-year-old’s friends remember her fondly, and want everyone to “live like Laura.”

Flags across state were lowered to half-staff Saturday to honor the Coloradan, mom, friend, and hero.

“Two members of law enforcement will not be going home to their families today because they laid down their lives in the ultimate sacrifice, making the communities they serve safer,” deputy chief of police Ronald Papier of the Miami Police Department said.

A suspect in a child pornography case opened fire on five agents as they executed a search warrant at a Florida apartment complex, killing Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin. Schwartzenberger, who grew up in Pueblo, was known for her passion for protecting children. A childhood neighbor and friend says her dedication to serving others was evident at a young age.

“She had the biggest heart you’ve ever had,” Joanne Riccillo-Griego said. ”If you ask anybody that went to school with her or did an extracurricular activity with her, everyone mattered. She didn’t care who you were, what you did, everyone mattered and she made sure that you, you felt welcomed.”

Riccillo-Griego says knowing her friend is gone now is devastating.

“I could, you know, pick up the phone and text her or Facebook message her, anything--and she would respond.”

Pueblo mayor Nick Gradisar says the city where she grew up mourns her too.

“We are always proud as Puebloans when one of our neighbors is able to do good nationwide or with an esteemed organization like the FBI. So this is tragic loss for us and for them and for the country really,” he said.

A loss felt from her family, to her colleagues in the FBI and her childhood friends on Starlite lane in Pueblo. That heavy loss is there--but her shining example of a life protecting others lives on.

“She excelled in life because of that. Her determination and just her utter want always be good, do good. I mean, it’s evident,” Riccillo-Griego added.

Schwartzenberger is survived buy her husband and her two sons.

A memorial service for her was held Saturday in Florida.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people killed in head-on crash; One driver is from Colorado
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 2/5/21.
Deadly shooting investigation in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon
Police investigate a deadly motorcycle crash in Pueblo. 2/5/21.
Victim identified in deadly motorcycle crash Friday afternoon
El Paso County will move into level Yellow and Pueblo County will be in level Blue Saturday at...
New COVID-19 dial framework in Colorado means looser restrictions starting this weekend
"The large boulder the size of a large boulder is now a large boulder the size of a smaller...
‘Large boulder the size of a large boulder’ in Colorado is now a smaller boulder

Latest News

Dr. Thomas Herzog, a general surgeon at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, and his girlfriend...
Doctor at Parkview is thankful for COVID-19 vaccine after testing positive for the virus
Fire burning off Morrison Road in the Denver suburb of Lakewood.
Large grass fire burning in Lakewood
A fire truck sunk into a sinkhole early in the morning of Feb. 7, 2021. The fire department...
Brand new Springs fire truck falls into sinkhole
Robber steals computer from Papa Murphy’s