BBB warns people against sharing COVID-19 vaccine card online

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As more people get vaccinated against the coronavirus, it’s becoming sort of a trend for people to post a picture of their vaccination card on social media. However, the Better Business Bureau is encouraging people to mark the momentous occasion in other ways.

According to the BBB, scammers can use the information on the vaccination card to steal people’s identity. The cards have the person’s full name, date of birth, dates when they got the shot, and sometimes where they got vaccinated.

“All of that information combined with maybe other personal information that the scammers have been able to obtain, allows them to create a pretty good file on you, and so it encourages them to complete more phishing scams on you,” said Adah Rodriguez, the vice president of development and operations for the BBB of Southern Colorado. “They appear more legit when they have more information about you.”

The Federal Trade Commission defines phishing as “a type of online scam that targets consumers by sending them an e-mail that appears to be from a well-known source – an internet service provider, a bank, or a mortgage company, for example. It asks the consumer to provide personal identifying information. Then a scammer uses the information to open new accounts, or invade the consumer’s existing accounts.”

Rodriguez said there have been no reports locally of identity theft tied to vaccination cards, and she’s hoping it stays that way.

“Even though it seems innocent or could seem innocent because it is just your first and last name and your date of birth, scammers put it all together and create a pretty scary situation for some people,” she said.

Rodriguez said scammers might even use the information on the vaccination cards to try to get even more personal information.

“Maybe they’re impersonating a health care official or the federal government,” she said. “Now they’re calling and listing off your patient ID. They know the dates of when you got your vaccine, so they’re going to appear more legit, and they may entice you to give them that personal information that they’re asking for. Maybe now they’re asking for your Social Security number to verify that you truly did get the vaccine, or they are asking you to give them your bank account information because they want to give you a stipend for getting the vaccine.”

The BBB said some scammers are also trying to create fake vaccination cards. The scammers might look at cards posted online to see what information they can use to sell phony ones.

Instead of posting a photo of your vaccine card, the BBB recommends sharing a photo of your vaccination sticker. The BBB also encourages people to check their security settings on all social media platforms to see what they’re sharing and with whom.

This warning doesn’t just apply to vaccination cards. Rodriguez said people should be careful about posting any personal information online.

“In general, the BBB discourages putting any personal information out on social media, and it could be as simple as those questionnaires you get from one of your friends of, ‘Where did you meet your husband? When were you married? What are your pets’ names? What are your children’s names?’ because a lot of people use that information in passwords or account names, and so then now you’ve just given all of this information about you to potential scammers that then, again, continue to build that case on you and can now guess passwords,” Rodriguez said.

People can report scams to the BBB online.

